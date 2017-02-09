Ahead of talks, Fitch unit foresees 10-year delay for KL-Bangkok HSR

While the Malaysian and Thai governments are reportedly readying to begin bilateral talks on the project mooted during the Mahathir administration, BMI Research said today funding constraints, land acquisition costs coupled with political and bureaucratic issues and the uncertain economic climate will impede the development of the 1,400km rail route.

“Securing the financing for such a large project will be difficult, especially as both countries already have substantive infrastructure spending plans and are focusing on closing their fiscal deficits,” it said in a press release of its analysis.

It compared the ambitious rail link between the Malaysian and Thai capitals to the 1,318km Beijing-Shanghai HSR that has started construction, noting that the US$33.1 billion (RM146 billion) China line already ranks among the world’s most expensive transport projects.

“Using a range of estimated per-kilometre costs for other high-speed rail projects in the region, we note that the line could cost as much as US$50 billion,” BMI said.

The research firm said Malaysia is already committed to the US$11 billion Singapore-KL HSR signed last December.

Thailand, it noted, is still working to finance the remainder of the US$10.8 billion Bangkok-Vientiane (China-Thailand) Railway, which began construction also last December while its Bangkok-Chiang Mai HSR, approved by the Thai government last August, has made little progress to date.

Though China and Japan may extend “liberal lines of credit” for the KL-Bangkok HSR, BMI foresaw such an offer will undergo problems.

It noted that Thailand had rejected Chinese funding for its Bangkok-Vientiane line after disagreements over China’s proposed 2.5 per cent interest rate, choosing to finance the project itself but has yet to secure the US$5 billion for the first phase needed to date.

BMI also said acquiring land for the KL-Bangkok project will be hard, especially in Thailand where its land procurement laws are murkier than Malaysia’s.

It pointed out that the Thai government’s decision to begin construction before finishing land procurement raised the risk of the rail project stalling in the future.

BMI said that despite renewed interest to complete an Asian rail connection with the KL-Bangkok HSR, there is an uncertain economic feasibility because the travellers in smaller cities along the route lack disposable income to support the high fares that are likely to be charged.

The firm also said budget airlines already provide cheap fares for travel between the two cities and the HSR will face stiff competition once complete.