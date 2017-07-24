Ahead of Invest Malaysia conference, KL shares open marginally higher

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher this morning ahead of the two-day Invest Malaysia conference tomorrow.

Speculation is rife that the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who will officiate the conference, may disclose the new master developer for Bandar Malaysia at the event.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) kicked off the day 2.19 points better at 1,761.35 versus Friday’s close of 1,759.16.

At 9.05am, the index retreated 0.8 of-a-point to 1,759.96.

Gainers thumped losers 144 to 75 while 197 counters remained unchanged with 1,411 untraded and 24 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 141 million shares worth RM46.29 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said Bursa Malaysia might be ripe for a second week of technical rebound to play catch-up with its regional peers.

“Technically, we may see the KLCI inch up further after closing above the 10-day simple moving average supported by bottoming up technical indicators,” it said.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank gained six sen to RM20.42 while Sime Darby and CIMB added one sen each to RM9.55 and RM6.36, respectively, and Maybank and Tenaga remained flat at RM9.60 and RM14.12, respectilvely.

Of actives, Hubline and MLAB inched up half-a- sen to six sen and 20.5 sen, respectively, IWCity improved three sen to RM1.51, L&G lost half-a-sen to 23 sen while MPay was flat at 28 sen.

KLK led the list of top gainers, adding 18 sen to RM24.92 followed by HCK which perked 13 sen to RM5.50, Turbo rose 11.5 sen to 93.5 sen and Henyuan advanced seven sen to RM5.86.

The FBM Emas Index was 5.54 points higher at 12,545.45 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 3.24 points to 12,182.92.

However, FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 2.26 points to 12,717.63, the FBM Ace fell 6.61 points to 6,748.87 and the FBM 70 slipped 4.77 points to 14,911.11.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index jumped 20.02 points to 16,691.17, the Industrial Index was 3.74 points higher at 3,278.88 but the Plantation Index eased 5.96 points to 7,865.39. — Bernama