After retreats on Wall Street, Tokyo stocks open flat

A pedestrian looks at an electronic board displaying various countries' stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 20 — Tokyo stocks opened flat this morning, with investors staying on the sidelines after retreats on Wall Street and before the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.13 per cent, or 30.35 points, to 22,837.65 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.04 per cent or 0.78 points, at 1,815.96.

The market opening was dominated by selling “after all the major US indices eased on profit taking,” Okasan Online Securities said.

“After the initial selling runs its course, a wait-and-see mood will likely to grow ahead of the outcome of the (BoJ) policy meeting tomorrow,” it said in a note.

Bank of Japan policymakers are to begin a two-day meeting today, with investors expecting them to stay pat.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is to speak to reporters tomorrow afternoon after the meeting.

Wall Street stocks retreated from records yesterday, pausing from the euphoria over a tax cut bill.

The most comprehensive revamp of the US tax code in three decades is heading to the Senate for a decisive vote expected to take place later today.

Subaru fell 4.46 per cent to ¥3,575 (RM129.01) after public broadcaster NHK reported the automaker, already hit by an inspection scandal, may also have cheated on fuel efficiency data.

The chief executive of Subaru said yesterday he and all other executives would return part of their pay until next March after admitting the group had allowed uncertified staff to conduct inspections of some vehicles.

Banks were higher with Mitsubishi UFJ up 1.99 per cent at ¥834 and Sumitomo Mutsui up 2.21 per cent at ¥4,983.

The dollar was trading at ¥112.96 this morning against ¥112.86 in New York yesterday afternoon. — AFP