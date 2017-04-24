Affin posts 43pc increase in profit before tax and zakat

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Affin Holdings Bhd (AHB) posted an increase of 43.4 per cent in profit before tax after zakat (PBT) to RM737.7 million for the financial year ended 31 Dec 2016.

The improved performance was primarily due to lower allowance of loan impairment of RM170.0 million along with an increase in other operating income, Islamic banking income and net interest income totalling RM133.4 million, it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Affin Bank Bhd (AffinBank) registered a PBT of RM599.9 million, a 31.1 per cent increase, compared with the previous year.

This was mainly attributable to lower allowance for loan impairment, higher other operating income and higher Islamic banking income.

In line with its plans to grow its market presence, AffinBank expanded its branch network in 2016, opening two new branches at Kota Damansara, Selangor and Tabuan Jaya, Sarawak, bringing the total to 99 conventional branches and 9 Islamic branches.

The bank would also continue to expand their branch network to ensure that it was well represented in Malaysia, AHB said.

AffinBank also carried out several initiatives under its consumer banking business during the year, including the re-launch of the AffinBank BHPetrol MasterCard Contactless, re-carding its entire credit and debit card base from signature to pin, the launch of the Cash-on-Call Instalment Programme, as well as, a new partnership with Cycle & Carriage Bintang Bhd, Kah Motor Bhd and Naza Kia Malaysia Bhd to offer GAP insurance.

In terms of new offerings to customers, AffinBank is working closely with investment banking group, AFFIN Hwang Capital (AHC), to introduce more sophisticated products in 2017.

As part of its strategy to expand regionally, AHC has to-date collaborated with Daiwa Securities Group of Japan, Thanachart Securities Plc of Thailand, and recently with PT Bahana Securities of Indonesia.

These collaborations provide the group with the necessary platforms for increased cross border trade and deal flows. — Bernama