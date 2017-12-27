Affin Hwang AM declares income distribution of RM203m for 24 funds

Against a backdrop of synchronised economic expansion, Affin Hwang AM says it expects a continuation of developments for 2018. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd (Affin Hwang AM) has declared a total of RM203.07 million distributions for 24 funds. The income distributions were distributed across the company’s retail and wholesale funds.

Affin Hwang AM chief marketing and distribution officer Chan Ai Mei said true to Affin Hwang AM investment philosophy, the company is delighted to continue upholding its commitment to deliver absolute return performance to the investors, irrespective of market conditions.

“With this latest round of income distribution, our total payout for 2017 amounted to RM402.10 million, which reaffirms our commitment to deliver outperformance, despite volatility seen in markets,” she added.

Commenting on the outlook for 2018, Ai Mei noted: “Against a backdrop of synchronised economic expansion, we expect a continuation of developments for 2018, with growth now seen broadening-out across countries and sectors, although gradual pullbacks in liquidity are expected due to monetary policy tightening.

“Investors should remain diversified across different sectors, geographies, currencies and asset-classes in building a resilient portfolio to weather these developments in 2018, where constant change and market flux will continue to envelop markets.”