Aeon Credit files appeal against Inland Revenue Board

The High Court has dismissed Aeon Credit Service's application for a judicial review of additional assessments and penalties by tax authorities. — Google image PETALING JAYA, March 7 — Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd filed a legal appeal after its judicial review of additional assessments and penalties by tax authorities were dismissed by the High Court, The Star reported.

In Bursa Malaysia filing, the High Court dismissed the application for a judicial review on March 5, but granted an interim stay against the enforcement of the notices of additional assessment, pending the filing and hearing of the formal application for a stay from the court.

Previously, Aeon Credit announced on Dec 13 last year that the director-general of the Inland Revenue Board (DGIR) had imposed additional assessments with penalties from 2010 to 2016 years of assessment amounting RM96.81 million.

Aeon Credit then initiated the proceedings to challenge the validity and legality of the said notices of the additional assessment.

The company said the DGIR had varied the loan transaction collaterised by receivables undertaken by the company with a local financial institution to that of a sale of receivables.

DGIR did not specify which provision of the Income Tax Act 1967 was used in making this variation, and raised the time-barred assessments for the 2010 and 2011 years of assessment without providing any reason.

It also imposed penalties for the alleged submission of incorrect returns.

On Jan 5, Aeon Credit filed notices of appeal with the Special Commissioners of Income Tax with the DGIR to appeal against the notices of additional assessment.