Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Money

About 5.5pc US Gulf oil output still shut after Harvey (VIDEO)

Monday September 4, 2017
08:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Wallet-friendly eats around Kelana Jaya LRT stationThe Edit: Wallet-friendly eats around Kelana Jaya LRT station

Oil markets volatile in wake of Hurricane Harvey (VIDEO)Oil markets volatile in wake of Hurricane Harvey (VIDEO)

Divorce on the cards for McLaren and HondaDivorce on the cards for McLaren and Honda

Los Angeles ‘turns corner’ on largest wildfire in city historyLos Angeles ‘turns corner’ on largest wildfire in city history

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

HOUSTON, Sept 4 — About 5.5 per cent of the US Gulf of Mexico’s oil production, or 96,000 barrels of daily output, remained shut yesterday after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas more than a week ago, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

The total lost oil production is about 2.97 million barrels since August 23.

Affected production is down significantly from the peak of 24.5 per cent, or 428,568 bpd, on August 26 as evacuated workers returned and activity resumed. — Reuters

Statues of children are surrounded by Harvey floodwaters in southwestern Houston, Texas, September 3, 2017. — Reuters picStatues of children are surrounded by Harvey floodwaters in southwestern Houston, Texas, September 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline