About 5.5pc US Gulf oil output still shut after Harvey (VIDEO)

HOUSTON, Sept 4 — About 5.5 per cent of the US Gulf of Mexico’s oil production, or 96,000 barrels of daily output, remained shut yesterday after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas more than a week ago, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

The total lost oil production is about 2.97 million barrels since August 23.

Affected production is down significantly from the peak of 24.5 per cent, or 428,568 bpd, on August 26 as evacuated workers returned and activity resumed. — Reuters

