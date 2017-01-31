Abe pushes back after Trump attacks Japan car sales as ‘unfair’

Newly manufactured cars of the automobile maker Honda await export at port in Yokohama January 16, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 31 — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said there were reasons for poor sales of American cars in Japan, pushing back after US leader Donald Trump described the trade imbalance on vehicles as “unfair.”

His comments yesterday in parliament signalled that automobiles would be a contentious issue in any bilateral trade negotiations. They came a week after Trump contrasted healthy Japanese car exports to the US with the almost non-existent sales of American cars in Japan. The two leaders agreed on Saturday to meet in Washington Feb 10 to discuss security and trade issues.

Asked in parliament if Japan was doing anything to prevent the entry of US cars, both Abe and his trade minister, Hiroshige Seko, pointed out there are no tariffs on American vehicles.

“It’s not only President Trump, but US officials at all levels often bring this up,” Abe said. “I tell them, if you go outside, you will realise that there are quite a lot of European cars, but no American cars and there are reasons for that. There are no dealers, they don’t exhibit at the Tokyo Motor Show and they don’t advertise on the television or in newspapers.”

“Makers from some countries make an effort by switching the steering wheel to the other side,” he said. “If there is a misunderstanding about this, I will of course explain it to the US side.”

In 2015, Japan exported 1.6 million cars to the US, while fewer than 19,000 American cars were sold in Japan. Seko said the situation was the result of competition.

Bilateral talks

In his talks next month with Trump, Abe must consider whether, or how, to placate the new US administration, something Japan has done at other times since World World II to maintain healthy ties with its main security ally.

Hemmed in by a pacifist constitution and a non-nuclear pledge, Japan relies on the US to provide a “nuclear umbrella” to protect it from regional threats, including its neighbour China.

The Japanese leader has signalled he’s open to a bilateral trade deal after Trump formally withdrew from a 12-nation Asia-Pacific accord last week in one of his first acts as president. One-on-one talks with the US on trade are “not absolutely impossible,” Abe told lawmakers last week in Tokyo.

Any such talks could find a sticking point over cars. In 2013, Ford Motor Co’s then-Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally called Japan “the most closed market in the world.” Ford said a year ago that it would move to close all operations in Japan because it had no path to boost sales or earn a profit.

Toyota Motor Corp, which was criticized by Trump over its plans to build a plant in Mexico, has announced it will invest US$600 million and add 400 jobs at an assembly plant in Indiana. — Bloomberg