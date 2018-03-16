Flipbizz aims to take businesses beyond LinkedIn, Facebook

Flipbizz allows business owners to broadcast their events or ads to targeted audiences for a fraction of the cost needed for digital marketing. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Big Centure Sdn Bhd and Styleicon Prestige launched today a business and social networking app to expand networking and to get consumers to buy from brick-and-mortar businesses.

The app Flipbizz allows business owners to broadcast their events or ads to targeted audiences for a fraction of the cost needed for digital marketing.

Users can search for job vacancies, service providers, customers, or products and services.

“With this app, businesses will be able to engage with trusted associates and to close more deals, win pitches and much more,” Big Centure CEO Ho Kim Hong said, as Big Centure and Styleicon Prestige signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in conjunction with the launch of Flipbizz.

Ho said for businesses using Facebook, LinkedIn and many other social and business networks, it was time to further expand their business networks.

”This app not only will expand your business networking but at the same time it will be able to receive rewards via its point system,” he added.

Ho explained with the point system, users can get more points as they connect with other users, share events, and share profiles.

“They can use these points to redeem vouchers and rewards,” he said.

The MOU between these two entities will open up more opportunities for business and social welfare networking initiatives headed by Styleicon Prestige founder and principal Datin Maylene Yong between the two organisations.

To kickstart its app, Flipbizz has recruited about 100 ambassadors to boost its membership drive.

Big Centure is an internet company that specialises in the development of mobile internet applications to help establish business linkage platforms for entrepreneurs and branding experts.

Styleicon Prestige is a social welfare organisation.