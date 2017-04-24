1MDB, IPIC settle debt dispute

1MDB confirmed today that it has reached a deal with Abu Dhabi’s IPIC to settle a debt dispute worth RM5.8 billion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) confirmed today that it has reached a deal with Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company to settle a debt dispute worth RM5.8 billion.

The state investment fund said in a statement that 1MDB will, among others, make certain payments to IPIC and will assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments for two bonds issued by 1MDB Group companies due in 2022.

“These obligations will be met by 1MDB, primarily via monetisation of 1MDB-owned investment fund units,” the statement read.

“1MDB is pleased to confirm that a first tranche monetisation of approximately US$50 million (RM225 million) has been received, in cash,” it added.

News that a settlement was reached had been reported last week.

Singapore’s Straits Times citing executives familiar with the deal said the major component of the settlement will be for Malaysia to repay Abu Dhabi US$1.2 billion by the end of 2017.

This amount represents a loan and accumulated interest charges on a bailout package that IPIC handed to 1MDB in July 2015.

1MDB said the arbitration settlement and monetisation of investment fund units represents the resolution of a significant challenge facing the troubled fund.

It also said that the dispute’s closure is a major part of the 1MDB rationalisation plan, which is now at its final stages of conclusion.

In a statement, press secretary to the prime minister Datuk Seri Tengku Sarifuddin said that the government is pleased with the settlement of the debt dispute.

“We also note the monetisation of all 1MDB-owned investment fund units.

“These significant events represent the continued positive progress made by 1MDB, which is nearing the completion of its rationalisation programme,” he said.