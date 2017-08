177 gainers, 168 losers, 249 counters traded unchanged

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — At 9.30am this morning, there were 177 gainers, 168 losers and 249 counters traded unchanged on the Bursa Malaysia.

The FBM-KLCI was at 1,769.89 down 0.72 points, the FBMACE was at 6,520.05 up 57.52 points, and the FBMEmas was at 12,602.11 down 4.55 points.

Turnover was at 266.685 million shares valued at RM134.207 million. — Bernama