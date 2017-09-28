11street Malaysia grocery sales up till August surge 158pc

Screengrab of the online shopping portal www.11street.my.KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Grocery sales of 11street Malaysia surged by 158 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first eight months of the year, signalling a change in the country’s online shopping behaviour.

In a statement today, chief operating officer Chuljin Yoon said the top five most purchased grocery products identified in the country were chocolate malt powder, milk powder, diapers, soft drinks, and grains.

"The Malaysian online shopping behaviour has changed drastically over the year, from purchasing lifestyle, electronic and beauty products, to now include fast moving consumer goods and groceries," he added.

He said in addition, the trend in fresh produce delivery had also become prevalent through the rise of many grocery delivery start-ups.

“We foresee potential in the Malaysian market to advance in the grocery shopping revolution.

"Therefore, with the establishment of Mart 11, our first campaign with a promise of 48-hour delivery within the Klang Valley, we are confident that 11street will be the anchor for the online grocery shopping market in Malaysia," he said.

Yoon said the company would continue serving consumers a quality product variety with reliable logistics service at competitive rates.

Launched on Wednesday, Mart 11 also offers a RM11 cashback for late service. — Bernama