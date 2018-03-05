Zizan wins appeal against breach of contract lawsuit

Comedian and actor Zizan Razak won his appeal today against a breach of contract lawsuit instituted by his former personal manager. — Picture via Instagram/Zizan RazakPUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Comedian and actor Zizan Razak won his appeal today against a breach of contract lawsuit instituted by his former personal manager.

Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat who chaired the Court of Appeal panel said the High Court (on Oct 4, 2016) erred in reversing the judgment of the Sessions Court which dismissed on April 4, 2016, Marina Juki’s civil suit against Zizan, 33, whose real name is Mohd Razizan Ab Razak.

However, Zizan was unsuccessful in his attempt to set aside the Sessions Court and High Court’s decision to reject his counter-claim against Marina.

The panel which also comprised Datuk Suraya Othman and Datuk Yeoh Wee Siam dismissed Zizan’s counter-claim appeal ruling that there was no reason to disturb the concurrent findings of the lower court.

Marina was ordered to pay RM10,000 costs.

On Nov 5, 2014, Marina sued Zizan claiming that he had breached the agreement he signed with her and a company, Wire Fame Entertainment Sdn Bhd on May 3, 2011.

She claimed that based on the contract, Zizan agreed to appoint her as a personal manager for four years till May 2, 2015.

In her statement of claim, Marina said in May 2014, Astro confirmed that Zizan had come under its management through a contract worth RM2,000,000, which was made without her and Wire Fame’s consent.

Marina alleged that Zizan had breached their agreement by moving to Astro before the expiry of their contract, which caused her to lose 15 per cent in commission from his income from May 2014 to the day he signed the new contract.

In his counter-claim filed on June 9 2015 for alleged abuse of court process, Zizan claimed Marina had publicised the contents of the lawsuit prior to providing him a copy of the documents.

Counsel Rishwant Singh represented Zizan while Marina’s lawyers were Harjit Singh Sandhu and Pramjit Singh. — Bernama