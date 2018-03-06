Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Ziana Zain’s husband charged with causing hurt to son

Tuesday March 6, 2018
02:43 PM GMT+8

Tools

Ziana Zain's (pic) husband, Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, claimed trial to whipping the alleged victim with a cane at a house in Denai Alam. — Picture via Instagram/iamzianazainZiana Zain's (pic) husband, Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, claimed trial to whipping the alleged victim with a cane at a house in Denai Alam. — Picture via Instagram/iamzianazainSHAH ALAM, March 6 — The husband of local well-known singer and actress Ziana Zain was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with voluntarily causing hurt to their son aged 10.

Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, 53, claimed trial to whipping the alleged victim with a cane at a house in Denai  Alam here, around 4am on Feb 25.

The charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum 10 years imprisonment or with a fine, or with whipping, or any two of the punishments on conviction.

Magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin set RM5,000 as bail with one surety, and April 4 for the next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Megat  Mahathir Megat Tharih Afendi appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. ­— Bernama

