Zakir Naik made Perkasa honorary member

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Tuesday April 18, 2017
05:43 PM GMT+8

File picture shows Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik speaking during the ‘IJTEMA of 150 Malaysian Muslim Scholars with Dr Zakir Naik’ event in Kuala Lumpur, April, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaFile picture shows Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik speaking during the ‘IJTEMA of 150 Malaysian Muslim Scholars with Dr Zakir Naik’ event in Kuala Lumpur, April, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Controversial Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik has joined Malay rights group Perkasa as an honorary member.

A spokesman for the group confirmed the matter with Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

“Honorary member only. Not registered, but we appointed him as an honorary member,” he added.

He said that Dr Zakir, a trained medical doctor and Muslim preacher, was appointed last Sunday.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that Dr Zakir has been a permanent resident (PR) in Malaysia for the past five years.

He allegedly fled India for Saudi Arabia after investigations were started against him and his NGO, Islamic Research Foundation, for terror propaganda.

Dr Zakir reportedly told Indian authorities conducting the terrorism investigation against him that he could be located here in Malaysia.

