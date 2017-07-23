Zakir Naik cancels appearance at PAS event

On July 10, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Dr Zakir was confirmed as one of the special guests to the Islamist party’s July 20-22 regional conference for Muslim scholars in Kota Baru.KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik has cancelled his appearance at an Islamic scholars’ conference in Kelantan due to “unforeseen circumstances”, PAS said.

Dr Zakir was originally scheduled to appear at PAS’ Persidangan Antarabangsa Perpaduan Ummah in Kota Baru.

The Star quoted PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as saying that the party had received a letter from Dr Zakir stating that he was unable to attend the conference due to unforeseen circumstances.

This comes amid reports that the preacher’s passport has been cancelled by India and that he is now stateless.

The Times of India reported recently that the Mumbai regional passport office revoked Dr Zakir’s passport based on recommendations from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), which previously registered a criminal court case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged links to terrorism activities.

The report said that Dr Zakir left India on May 13, 2016 and failed to participate in the NIA’s investigation into his speeches that allegedly incited acts of terror.

The report said the NIA requested for the revocation of the preacher’s passport after he failed to reply to several notices seeking his participation in the investigation.

Dr Zakir, a 51-year-old medical doctor by training, has been visiting Malaysia and Saudi Arabia frequently after leaving India where he is wanted for money laundering and terrorism investigations.

Dr Zakir has been a permanent resident in Malaysia for the last five years, and was conferred honorary membership in Malay rights organisation Perkasa on April 16.

He is also a central figure in a March 1 civil lawsuit filed by 19 Malaysian human rights activists against the federal government, which it accused of failing to protect the country from Dr Zakir whom they claim to be a security threat.

The Indian government has reportedly banned Dr Zakir’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation and stopped his TV channel Peace TV from airing, while the NIA has requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against him.