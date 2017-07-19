Zakat Pulau Pinang to decide fate of officers charged with graft next week

Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim said the ZPP board will hold a meeting next week to decide on the fate of these two officers charged with graft. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 19 — Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP) will decide next week on the official action against its chief executive and another officer who were charged with several counts of graft at the sessions court here today.

State Islamic religious affairs, domestic trade and consumer affairs committee chairman Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim said the ZPP board will hold a meeting next week to decide on the fate of these two officers.

“I was advised that according to government procedure, government servants who are charged for offences in court will be suspended with half month pay until their cases are disposed of in court,” he told a press conference in Komtar today.

He said this is the standard government procedure but for now, ZPP has not made any official decision on the actions to be taken against the two officers.

This morning, ZPP chief executive officer Datuk Azman Abdul Samat and an officer, Mohd Wardi Ramli, were both charged separately for several counts of graft.

Azman faced three charges of obtaining valuable watches from companies and an individual that had business transactions or dealings transacted by ZPP.

Mohd Wardi was charged with two counts of using his position to obtain gratification in recommending a company to supply chicken and chicken feed to ZPP.

Abdul Malik said when seven ZPP officers were remanded by MACC to assist in investigations in May, all of them, including Azman, were reassigned to other positions outside of ZPP.

When the ZPP officers were released, Abdul Malik said all had resumed their duties except for Azman who remained in a position outside ZPP.

“Operations in ZPP went on as normal despite this case and we managed to survive the busiest period of the year, Ramadhan month, so everything went smoothly,” he said.

A high level audit committee was also set up to audit the ZPP accounts and the the management audit was headed by the state financial officer.

“The audit started immediately after the arrest and it was completed in one month, so now the audit commitee is preparing the audit report to be presented to MAIPP,” he said.

MAIPP, which is the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Council, will have a formal meeting to discuss the audit report on August 10.