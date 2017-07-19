Zakat Pulau Pinang chief executive, officer claim trial to graft

MACC arrested 11 individuals to assist in investigations into misappropriation of zakat funds. — Picture by Opalyn MokSEBERANG PERAI, July 19 — The Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP) chief executive officer Datuk Azman Abdul Samat and an officer, Mohd Wardi Ramli, were charged with graft at the Sessions Court here today.

Azman, 50, claimed trial to three separate charges, all for allegedly receiving watches from contractors.

In the first charge, he allegedly received a Bonia Tesoro watch, worth RM700, in 2010, from the owner of MNI Venture, at his house in Mukim 2, Permatang Rambai, Permatang Pauh.

He faced a second charge of accepting a Tissot Touch watch, worth RM2,000, from the owner of Al Global Trading at his office in ZPP in Bandar Perda, Bukit Mertajam, sometime between 2011 and 2015.

Finally, he faced a third charge of accepting a Roscani Paris watch, worth RM750, from an individual at a coffee shop near ZPP in 2015.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, for all three charges, for obtaining a valuable thing from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by a public servant.

The section carries a jail term of up to two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Mohd Wardi, 35, who is an officer in the ZPP Asnaf Quality Development Management and Economic Division, faced two charges of obtaining gratification.

In the first charge, he allegedly used his position to obtain gratification on November 11, 2016 by recommending a company he had interest in, Al Global Trading, to supply 1,480 free range chicken and chicken feed, worth RM4,842 to ZPP.

He faced a second charge of committing a similar offence by recommending the same company to supply animal feed, worth RM6,000, to ZPP on Nov 14, 2016.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for using his position to obtain gratification.

The section carries a jail term of up to 20 years and fine of five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Sessions Court judge Sitarun Nisa Abdul Aziz allowed Azman a total bail sum of RM4,500 with one surety and bail for Mohd Wardi was set at RM10,000 in one surety.

She then set August 14 for mention of Mohd Wardi’s case and August 21 for Azman’s case.