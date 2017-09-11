Zakaria spotted at Menara Felda today

Datuk Zakaria Arshad was seen at the Menara Felda today. He arrived about two hours after the start of a management meeting chaired by the newly-appointed Chairman, Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Group President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), Datuk Zakaria Arshad was seen at Menara Felda today.

He arrived about two hours after the start of a management meeting chaired by the newly-appointed Chairman, Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid.

However, Zakaria said that he was not going to join the meeting, and that he had other matters to attend to.

Bernama recently reported that Azhar aimed to resolve issues related to the CEO’s post as soon as possible, and would do his level best to turn FGV around, while adding value to the global agricultural and agri-commodities company.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Zakaria said he believed Azhar’s appointment would bring a fresh and positive perspective to FGV’s board of directors and management.

“I am also convinced that the positive momentum of FGV’s share price late last week will continue, as the market is confident that Azhar and the management have the ability to steer the company back on track.

“It is my hope that this positive development will inject a renewed spirit into the group and employees, to maximise returns for stakeholders and shareholders, especially Felda and the settlers,” he said.

At 11am share price of FGV increased six sen to RM1.70. — Bernama