Zairil says new intimate pictures are ‘fake’

Bukit Bendera MP Zairil Khir Johari said the pictures are clearly another attempt to malign him. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGEORGE TOWN, April 19 — Bukit Bendera MP Zairil Khir Johari today denied he is the man shown hugging a woman resembling a DAP youth leader, after such pictures emerged online yesterday.

This is the first time he is directly addressing the matter, having previously declined comment about the emergence of another set of photographs and a video of the two dancing.

“No, it’s not me. It is clearly another attempt to malign me with personal attacks. They are fake, and that’s all I have to say,” he said in a message to Malay Mail Online today.

“Clearly, some conductor behind the orchestra,” he added.

Yesterday, DAP Socialist Youth executive committee member Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud similarly rejected the photographs as a politically-motivated attack.

She also said she would not entertain such attacks.

The latest pictures are arguably the most distinct of the three releases.

In the newest set, the man and woman are shown sitting closely at a restaurant in one photograph. Another shows him holding her affectionately and yet another depicts the two kissing.

The final photograph shows the woman drinking from what appears to be a wine glass.