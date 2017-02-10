Zaid wants to tackle alleged Chinese racism in DAP

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim poses for photographers after officially announcing his membership with DAP in Petaling Jaya February 7, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Datuk Zaid Ibrahim has vowed to address claims of Chinese chauvinism in DAP, a critical issue that must be resolved if the party hopes to draw more Malay support.

The former Umno leader said his role in the predominantly Chinese Opposition party was not only to battle Malay extremism, but to tackle any form of communal politics that could include Chinese racism within the DAP.

“I think as much as I would try to tell the Malays that it's okay to vote for DAP, I would also tell the DAP in my view…even the Chinese too who are suspicious of the Malays…they should not be,” Zaid said in an interview with Malay Mail Online.

The former de facto law minister added that honesty in admitting that racism exists in both communities is the first step to addressing the problem.

He said his role as a DAP member will be to moderate both sides.

“Because of the political combat, we have brought ourselves into extreme - not just the Malays but the Chinese as well.

“I would like to be the voice that tells them extreme position is not useful at all… so extreme positions, whether it is the Chinese of the Malays, must be checked,” he said.

Despite having increased the numbers of Malay representatives at both federal and state levels in an attempt to burnish its multiracial credential, DAP has struggled to shed its image as a Chinese-dominated party.

Its leaders have repeatedly denied that the party was racist, often pointing to its ethnic Malay and Indian MPs and leaders as proof of its multiracial makeup.

Out of 37 parliamentarians in DAP, only two ― Datuk Mohamad Ariff Sabri Abdul Aziz of Raub and Zairil Khir Johari of Bukit Bendera ― are Malay.

Internally, DAP's central leadership is also dominated by the Chinese.

Calls by its secretary general and Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for the party grassroots be open to more Malay leadership have also not gained traction.

In the last party polls, only one Malay leader was elected to the central executive committee.

Zaid acknowledged the matter, but refrained from drawing any conclusion. However, he said the DAP's image as a genuinely liberal party is at stake if fails to address the allegations.

“If what people say is true, that there are extreme positions in the party vis-a-vis the Malays, if that concern is justified, then of course it is not good for the party.

“Of course, I would then try my best to moderate their position because we cannot go far in this country with positions of extreme,” he said.