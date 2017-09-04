Zaid Ibrahim says in GE14 to represent the poor, less privileged

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 4 — Former minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim said today he is contesting to be an MP again in order to represent the poor and less-privileged Malaysians, after joining DAP in February.

Zaid, who took a hiatus from politics between 2012 and this year, wrote in his blog that Malaysia must no longer be a “haven for big superpowers and big corporations” to control and monopolise the country’s resources.

“It’s time we give the people of this country what’s due to them. Their fair share of the country’s wealth means better and more affordable public health care, better public schools and a better public transport system.

“We must provide and protect the poor and less privileged. I hope to represent them because for far too long now, this Government has only taken care of the rich and the elites,” Zaid wrote.

The once Kota Baru MP said the poor among the Malays, ethnic Indians and Chinese, or the Orang Asli all face the same problems, and need more support, facilities and care from their political leaders.

“They need the Government to subsidise their cost of living and they need jobs. We must turn this country into a viable and responsible welfare state because poor people need a responsible government to help them,” he said.

In the post, he listed down several of his ideas for a new government, including stricter checks-and-balances on the prime minister’s power, freedom for Muslims, and forging unity through fairness.

“Malaysia must never be a Malay- or Muslim-first country, or a Chinese-first country for that matter. It has to be a country for all of its people,” he said.

“We must forge unity, and for this to succeed we must know the meaning of fairness. Fairness must be our creed, and we must always treat others the way we expect them to treat us.”

Under Umno, Zaid had been law minister during the administration of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in 2008, but resigned from the post the same year to protest a spate of arrests under the Internal Security Act 1960, resulting in suspension from the ruling party and his eventual exit.

The next year, Zaid joined PKR, and went on to contest the Hulu Selangor by-election in 2010. He lost to Barisan Nasional’s Datuk P. Kamalanathan, who is now deputy education minister.

He quit PKR later that year after pulling out of a race for the party’s deputy president post and formed new party KITA, but later stepped down as its president in 2012.