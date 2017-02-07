Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:39 am GMT+8

Zaid Ibrahim joins DAP

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Tuesday February 7, 2017
10:52 AM GMT+8

The former Umno minister said he chose DAP because of its proven track record. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe former Umno minister said he chose DAP because of its proven track record. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — Datuk Zaid Ibrahim officially announced today his membership with the DAP, saying he would prove claims that the predominantly Chinese Opposition party was not anti-Malay.

The former Umno minister said he chose DAP because of its proven track record, pointing to the Penang administration as proof that the party was consistent with its aspiration for a corruption-free Malaysia.

“Leaders must be honest, fair and aspire to do justice, and I believe DAP can and has succeeded in achieving all this,” Zaid told a packed press conference held at his residence here.

Also present was DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

MORE TO COME

