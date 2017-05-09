Zaid backs Dr M as PM again, but under Pakatan this time

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim (pic) said there is no one more appropriate to lead Malaysia to the first transfer of power from Umno than Tun Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 ― Datuk Zaid Ibrahim suggested today that Pakatan Harapan back Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s return to power to boost its chances of winning the next general elections.

The former de facto law minister under the Abdullah administration said the federal Opposition pact has not been able to counter Barisan Nasional (BN) propaganda that claims the predominantly Chinese DAP wants to take over the government.

“Instead, we should be telling Umno Malays and [Prime Minister Datuk Seri] Najib [Razak], that because we have Tun Dr Mahathir as PM, it’s unlikely someone else can remote control him. That’s what the Malays want to hear,” Zaid said on his blog.

“Some of you who want to see change and meaningful reform in this country are suspicious of Tun Dr Mahathir. Will he give us freedom and equality? Will he be fair to all Malaysians? I think he will — but it does not really matter as long as he can unseat the BN for us. He is after all 92, for God’s sake. The leaders whom you trust can continue the work,” added Zaid, who is now a DAP member.

Dr Mahathir, the country’s longest-serving prime minister and former Umno president who now chairs Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), has said he does not intend to contest the 14th general elections. He turns 92 on July 10.

Pakatan Harapan ― comprising PKR, the DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and PPBM ― recently decided on its line-up of top officials, with PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as chairman and Dr Mahathir as adviser, but the pact has not formally announced its prime minister-designate yet.

Zaid said there was no one more appropriate to lead Malaysia to the first transfer of power from Umno than Dr Mahathir, who had been prime minister for over two decades.

“Why can’t the so-called reformists and Opposition leaders make another sacrifice and accept that this election is an extension of another Umno fight and that it is better for us to back the faction that supports us?

“Give Bersatu its fair share of seats, make Tun Dr Mahathir our candidate for PM and make Umno members fight amongst themselves. That’s the only window we have to win,” he said.