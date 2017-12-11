Zaid asks ‘brave’ Azmin to help him explain tweet about Selangor Sultan

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks at an interview at his home in Petaling Jaya on February 17, 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Datuk Zaid Ibrahim responded to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's call for the former minister to explain tweets deemed insulting to the Sultan of Selangor by urging the Selangor mentri besar to accompany him in doing so.

The DAP member wrote on his blog to say that since Azmin saw a need for the former to answer to the public, his ally should help him to convince the people that his tweets were not meant to insult the state Ruler.

“The mentri besar of Selangor said I have a responsibility to explain my two-line tweet to the people. I will, but he must come along. He fully understands my tweet and the circumstances and context it was made in, so he can join me on a road show.

“He is a brave man, because in doing so he might upset the Ruler. That’s probably why no one has come out openly talking about the issue,” Zaid wrote.

The former law minister in the Abdullah administration went on to say that the episode has shown him that he has many friends, but no political allies.

Zaid said he received an outpouring of support from various people, but noted that none of those from his party or the Pakatan Harapan pact have come to his defence.

Aside from Azmin, who yesterday said Zaid must bear responsibility for his remarks, DAP national publicity secretary Tony Pua also distanced the party from its member last week, saying individuals were entitled to their own opinions, but were also liable for any consequences.

Last week, Zaid tweeted that the Selangor Sultan should “be careful with his words,” in response to the the Ruler's remark that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s anger would “burn the whole country.”

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah later told the Kelantan native to leave Selangor if the latter was unhappy with the Ruler’s views.

Police are also investigating Zaid for sedition over his tweet, and he said he expects to be called in for questioning soon.