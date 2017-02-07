Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:45 pm GMT+8

Zaid, ‘a recycled leader,’ says Umno Youth vice-chief

Tuesday February 7, 2017
11:41 PM GMT+8

IPOH, Feb 7 — Umno Youth vice-chief Khairul Azwan Harun has described former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, who joined the DAP today, as a “recycled leader”.

He said Zaid was initially an Umno member, then joined Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) before taking over the leadership of Parti Kesejahteraan Insan Tanah Air (KITA).

“I think he is a recycled leader who is being used by DAP. I do not know for what purpose.

“I hope Zaid will remain with DAP until he dies, it is just my suggestion but he wants to jump ship again, it would be really weird,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after leading a Perak BN Youth delegation to call on Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir at Wisma Umno Perak here, today. — Bernama

