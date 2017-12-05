Zahid’s speech well-received by Umno’s youth wings, chiefs say

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A rousing speech by acting Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was well-received by the party youth’s wings, its leaders said tonight.

Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin said Zahid’s speech provided a timely boost to the party.

“His speech encompasses the hopes of the voters especially Malay voters to Umno.

“Hence why he chose the topic of encompassing the success of the nation where he told the story of success of Umno in leading the country,” he said.

“The speech addressed how important it is for us to prepare and have a winning mentality.

“As such the party leadership has given each wing a special task to complete. Our task is to tackle the 1.9 million voters under 40,” Khairy added.

Asked on his thoughts of the younger and newer candidates, Khairy said any new candidate, regardless of age, should be accepted with open hearts, as they have been carefully vetted by party President Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin thanked Zahid for clearly defining the seven manifestos during his speech.

“Puteri Umno will certainly work hard in approaching young women for the cause, as well as every layer of society,” she said following the speech.

Adding that her wing remains dedicated to supporting Zahid and Najib as acting deputy president and president respectively, Ermieyati said it is now more important than ever for all of Umno’s wings to work in concert for the sake of BN’s future.

“He specifically advised us to stand together, put aside differences and personal agendas so that we can win big in the upcoming general election.

“The election will pose a great many challenges for the party, yet Puteri Umno views this as the best time to get things in order,” she said.

Ermieyati said the party cannot be sure of what the Opposition might do even in its disordered state, but was prepared to face it come what may.