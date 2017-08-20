Zahid wants Pasir Salak, Teluk Intan, Bagan Datuk be part of NCER plan

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called for the Pasir Salak, Teluk Intan and Bagan Datuk to be included in the NCER Plan. — Bernama picTELUK INTAN, Aug 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for the Pasir Salak, Teluk Intan and Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituencies to be included in the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) Plan.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said these three areas needed to be included in the NCER as they lagged behind the other areas in Perak.

“Although Bagan Datuk is represented by the deputy prime minister, Pasir Salak by a deputy minister and Teluk Intan by a cabinet minister, we have to admit that these areas still lag behind as they are downstream areas.

“Therefore, we want a sector or unit be created in the NCER for the Hilir Perak basin. We also want to see big buildings erected at Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan, Kampung Gajah in Pasir Salak and Hutan Melintang in Bagan Datuk,” he told reporters after opening the Teluk Intan Umno division delegates’ conference, today.

The MP for Teluk Intan is Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, who is Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, while Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is the MP for Pasir Salak.

Earlier, in his speech, Ahmad Zahid who is also an Umno vice-president carrying out the duties of party deputy president, said a leader should not be arrogant as each individual had special qualities, strengths and weaknesses.

“When our era has passed, let’s not give negative comments against those who take over our place, for fear we will not see the good but only the bad in others.

“When a leader has position, it is not only because of his strengths but also because of support from the grassroots,” he reminded. — Bernama