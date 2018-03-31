Zahid urges Perak BN to work hard to win with more than two-thirds majority

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the launch of the Tapah BN Machinery in Tapah March 31, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NajibTAPAH, March 31 — Members of the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery must work hard in ensuring that Perak could win with more than two-thirds majority at the State Legislative Assembly level and subsequently at the Parliamentary level.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the spirit of tolerance at the national, state and Parliamentary levels as well as the strength of the State Legislative Assembly would contribute towards the success in achieving a two-thirds victory at the Parliamentary constituency for BN.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the BN Deputy Chairman, said: “We as Members of Parliament (Members of the State Legislative Assembly) or chairman of the component parties at the national or state levels must have the spirit of tolerance in BN.

Ït means that if there are areas where we can compromise, we do so...(if) there are areas where we have to fight (defend) then we fight.

“...but for the sake of BN’s victory, we must put aside our ego.

“Put aside personal interests...what is more important is victory for all BN candidates from the various parties,”he said when launching the Tapah BN Machinery, at the grounds of the Tapah Umno Building, here today. — Bernama