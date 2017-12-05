Zahid: Umno wants to win all Opposition seats lost in previous GEs

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (right) said Umno wants to retain back all the seats the party lost out to the Opposition in the previous two elections. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Umno wants to retain all the seats the party lost out to the Opposition in the previous two elections, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said tonight.

Claiming that “failure was not an option”, Umno’s acting deputy president said Umno is ready to work hard to win a bigger majority in the 14th general election.

“Failure is not an option, we must retain all the seats that we have won and take back all the seats lost to the opposition. We must retain and regain all the seats that we have targeted!” Zahid said during his speech to the Umno delegates tonight.

The Home Minister also said he has masterminded a way for Barisan Nasional (BN) to win two-thirds majority in the next general elections but did not elaborate further.

“I have also launched a strategic approach for each wing to ensure a major victory of two-thirds of Parliament,” Zahid said.

He also reminded the party that they should adapt with the times and be prepared to face the current challenges in the political landscape as well as put aside infighting.

“We have to realise that the landscape has changed vastly. The style of politics must also change, suited to the aspirations and the passing of time. Therefore, put aside all hurt, dejection, and thought of sabotage as they will only immobilise our actions,” he said.

As for election candidates, Zahid said Umno must stick by any decision that party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak makes and not question him even if it’s not in their favour.

“I call upon the entire leadership of Umno to abide by the decision of the President in determining the candidates.

“Let us be united and unanimously accept the decision of the party President. Learn to accept the weaknesses and strengths of others and be empathetic to all differences,” he stressed.

The Umno general assembly begins today and runs until December 9. This year’s assembly will not have any party elections and is looked to focus on the coming general elections next year.