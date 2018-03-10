Zahid to PPBM: Do as RoS says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (right) speaks during the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation 25th annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) should comply with the requests of the Registrar of Societies (RoS) as the latter is merely performing its duties as underlined in the Societies Act 1966, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

In a press conference at Maktab PDRM today, Ahmad Zahid said he has no intention to interfere or influence how RoS makes its decision, but stressed that PPBM should just adhere to what is being asked of them.

“In my opinion...just furnish RoS with all the documents they ask for. They want full reports of all the divisional meetings, state-level meetings, and the annual general meeting so just give it to them.

“The RoS is merely acting upon what is mandated to them, based on the Societies Act. PPBM also has its own constitution which I believe includes complying to the relevant authorities,” he said at a press conference after chairing the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation 25th annual general meeting here.

Yesterday, RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim in a statement demanded the Opposition party to furnish relevant answers and documents to them by March 29 or risk being de-registered.

Among the paperwork requested are minutes of all PPBM meetings and the party’s financial statement.

She said a notice under Section 14 (2) of the Societies Act 1966, effective February 28, has been issued following complaints lodged by PPBM members to RoS and that the documents are vital for RoS to complete their probe.