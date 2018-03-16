Zahid seeks BN mandate from Kelantan folk

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (left) delivers a speech during an event to hand over aid to farmers and fishermen at Pantai Irama in Bachok March 16, 2018. — Bernama picBACHOK, March 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on the people of Kelantan to give the Barisan Nasional the mandate in the 14th general elections to administer and develop the state.

He said the time had come for Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and the BN to develop the state and prosper the people.

It was enough for the people of Kelantan to have remained under PAS rule for 27 years, he said, adding that it was now the time for Tok Pa (Mustapa) to lead the development in the state.

“Give BN the mandate once,” he said at the handing over of aid to farmers and fishermen at Pantai Irama here.

Also present at the event were Ahmad Zahid’s wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis; Mustapa (who is the International Trade and Industry Minister); Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Bachok Umno Division chief Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin. — Bernama