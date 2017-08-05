Zahid says willing to swear in mosque to disprove claim of toppling PM

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) says he is ready to do so to prove his innocence and challenges Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to do the same. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he is willing to swear in a mosque to prove that he did not plan to replace Datuk Seri Najib Razak as prime minister.

The Star Online quoted the deputy prime minister as saying he was ready to do so to prove his innocence, and challenged Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to do the same.

"If I am willing to do so, then he should also do the same.

"Besides the recording, I also have photos as evidence," he reportedly said in his opening speech during the Baling Umno division delegates meeting.

Recently, former prime minister and former Umno president Dr Mahathir had claimed that Zahid had come to see him soon after he was appointed as DPM to seek his (Dr Mahathir’s) blessings to topple Najib.

Zahid has denied this, claiming that he had video and photographic evidence to back his version of what had transpired during the said meeting.