Zahid says willing to be probed over RM230m claim

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi declares his willingness to be investigated by MACC over Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's allegation. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he is willing to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's allegation that the had RM230 million in his bank account back in 1996.

The deputy prime minister stressed that his willingness to be investigated by the MACC will correct any misconception over Dr Mahathir's claim, which he said was a lie.

"I am willing and offer myself to be investigated by the MACC to correct the perception and lies made by that man," national news wire agency Bernama quoted Zahid as saying when officiating the Baling Umno division earlier today.

"At the same time I ask that his and his family's assets also be investigated by MACC. This is not a challenge, just a request...this is called transparency. Don't just accuse people," he added.

Recently, former prime minister and former Umno president Dr Mahathir had claimed that Ahmad Zahid had come to see him soon after he was appointed as DPM to seek his (Dr Mahathir’s) blessings to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.