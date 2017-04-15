Zahid says never asked for vernacular schools to be abolished

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he never at any time called for vernacular schools to be scrapped. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he has never suggested that vernacular schools to be abolished.

The Star Online quoted him as saying that what he meant was for the curriculum of vernacular schools to be improved in order to strengthen national unity.

“I had never at any time called for vernacular schools to be scrapped. Please don't misinterpret what I said. I believe we need to strengthen the education system to promote national integration,” Zahid reportedly said.

“The National Education Policy clearly states that the mother tongue is to be encouraged in primary schools.

“However, we need to find ways to reinforce the education curriculum so that national unity and integration can be achieved,” he added.

Zahid had been asked to clarify his earlier remark suggesting that the country's education system be reviewed in the interest of national unity and that the various mediums made it difficult for pupils from different races and cultures to interact with each other.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said that all races in the country especially the younger generation should be fluent in Bahasa Malaysia.

“The new generation, be it Indian or Chinese, speak our national language well,” Najib said during the National Culture Congress and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here.

He said that students from vernacular school systems should also be able to converse well in the national language.