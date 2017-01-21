DPM: No change to Malaysia-US security ties with Trump at helm

File photo of US President Donald Trump speaking during the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall after being sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 21 ― The change in the United States administration, now helmed by President Donald Trump, is unlikely to affect the policies or cooperation on security matters between Malaysia and the United States, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said all the memoranda of understanding on combating cross-border crime will remain in force.

“In the long term, despite a change in the president, all policies and cooperation established earlier, such as crime prevention, will remain in force,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, spoke to reporters after presenting schooling aid and prizes for excellence in the Primary School Assessment Examination, here, today.

Trump was sworn in at about 1am today (just after noon EST Jan 20 in the United States) as the 45th president of the United States, taking over from Barack Obama who was president for two four-year terms.

Ahmad Zahid said the cooperation in security matters between Washington and Kuala Lumpur also included the Federal Bureau of Investigation and intelligence agencies.

“We also have an MoU on the transfer of prisoners as well as a deradicalisation programme for terrorists,” he said. ― Bernama