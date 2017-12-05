Zahid says ‘colour blind’ in matters involving religion, humanity, education and safety

Ahmad Zahid said Umno strives for people of all races in the country and is the pillar of Barisan Nasional (BN), sharing power with its coalition partners not only in the peninsula but also Sabah and Sarawak. ― Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Umno practices political universality and does not hold a narrow agenda in fighting only for the fate of Malays, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

“Umno is the only political party that remains strong and relevant to this day compared to other political parties and it is the most prestigious political party.

“What is Umno's formula to become prestigious? We practice political universality like how the party president and all of us went to Penang to aid the flood victims.

“I am colour blind in four matters namely religion, humanity, education and safety

“To us, the assurance of the people's safety is our priority," he said when he launched the joint opening of the party wings — Wanita, Youth and Puteri.

Zahid said the moment he was contacted at 3.30am in the morning and asked for help with flood evacuees in Penang, he set aside all political differences to extend whatever aid he could muster.

“Anyone who is beset by a disaster or difficulty will always receive help from BN," he added.

Zahid said a mature and dynamic political unity requires a strong spirit and this recipe for political universality must be passed down and upheld.

He said political engagement is a key principle that bridges differences, and that issues or threats arising should be overcome together. He cited as example a day after the party’s 2016 annual general assembly, when Umno and PAS got together to voice concerns over the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingyas.

“Umno and BN should practice politics of civility, supporting and respecting the process of democracy.

“The culture of anarchy initiated by some political parties in the country only exhibit superficiality and greed,' he added.