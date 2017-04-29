Zahid says BN leaders are not seasonal leaders

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN leaders are not seasonal leaders who only go down on the ground during the general election. — Reuters pic KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders are not seasonal leaders who only go down on the ground during the general election.

He said that BN leaders always listened to the woes of the people and provide assistance regardless of time.

“We (BN) are always concerned and look after the welfare of the whole population.

“Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) is always close to the people and is committed to narrow down the gap between urban and rural dwellers,” he said at the gathering of the Leader with the People for the Sepanggar Parliamentary constituency at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tebobon, Manggatal near here today.

Ahmad Zahid also acknowledged that good relations between the federal and state leaders enabled the welfare of the people to continue to be looked after.

He praised the determination of the Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Musa Aman in fulfilling the needs of the people in the state.

“Datuk Seri Musa is very concerned about developing the economy of Sabah and always adopted the negotiation approach to increase development allocations which are inadequate.

“As such, my door as well as that of the prime minister’s are always open for negotiation (on allocations for the people),” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that he and the BN leaders always remembered the deeds of the people in supporting the party.

He said that the presence of the people in the programme with the leaders had inspired the BN to intensify efforts to champion the cause of the people. — Bernama