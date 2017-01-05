Zahid reminds BN, Umno machinery to win over voters

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the BN and Umno machinery must ensure that it could win over the hearts and minds of the voters in the target areas so as to win the seats with the necessary majority. ― Bernama picMUAR, Jan 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today reminded the Barisan Nasional and Umno machinery to be strategically prepared to win over voters ahead of the next general election.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also an Umno vice-president discharging the duties of the deputy president, said the machinery should focus on the polling districts where the BN had lost or only had a little edge.

The BN and Umno machinery must ensure that it could win over the hearts and minds of the voters in the target areas so as to win the seats with the necessary majority, he said to reporters after meeting the Muar, Ledang, Pagoh and Ledang Umno divisional leaderships at the Muar Umno Building here.

“I believe our political adversaries have stepped up their campaign. If our (BN and Umno) efforts exceed those of our rivals, we can win in these areas,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid reminded the Umno machinery to also assist the BN machinery from the other component parties to endear themselves to the non-Malay target groups to win them over to the BN in the 14th General Election. The 14th General Election will become due in June 2018.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid met the leaders of the four Umno divisions behind closed doors for about an hour.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Muar Umno Division chief Datuk Razali Ibrahim and Johor Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman and Pagoh Umno Division acting chief Ismail Mohamed.

Sungai Balang assemblyman Zaiton Ismail and Serom assemblyman Abd Razak Minhat were among the state assemblymen who attended the meeting.

Ahmad Zahid, who arrived at about 4pm, was taken on a tour of the building and its facilities.

He had a surprise when the hosts presented him with ‘pulut kuning’ (yellow glutinous rice) and a cake in conjunction with his 64th birthday yesterday. — Bernama