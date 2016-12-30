Zahid praises determination of Chinese community to improve livelihood

Ahmad Zahid handed over his personal donation of RM100,000 to KLCAH at the event to help the organisation in carrying out its social activities. — file picture KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has praised the strong determination by the Chinese community in the country to improve their livelihood.

He said such a spirit could place the community in the main group who would steer the country to another notch higher.

“I’m impressed with the never-say-no spirit (displayed by them) when it comes to challenges and the various efforts to change (their) lives for the better.

“With limited resources, they have turned (their lives) into something else as shown by Yap Ah Loy who has proven his success...I believe other people can do that too,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid’s speech was read out by Persatuan Kontraktor Tenaga Malaysia president Datuk Seri Erwan Tahir at the Kuala Lumpur Chinese Assembly Hall (KLCAH) 13th anniversary dinner here this evening.

Also present was KLCAH president Datuk Dr Chai Kee Kan.

Ahmad Zahid also praised the social community activities organised by KLCAH in giving assistance to people regardless of their race, religion and background.

“I was made to understand that KLCAH held a charity programme in Bukit Bintang where the organisation had distributed aid to over 1,500 needy people such as the elderly, homeless and the orphans from various races and religions.

“This reflects the true spirit of 1Malaysia, and I was very impressed with the efforts by KLCAH,” he said.

Therefore, Ahmad Zahid wanted KLCAH to be the “association for all” by extending the scope of assistance in order to strengthen the ties between all races in the country.

Meanwhile, he also handed over his personal donation of RM100,000 to KLCAH at the event to help the organisation in carrying out its social activities.

Over 500 guests from various business chambers in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor attended the dinner. ― Bernama