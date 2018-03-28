Zahid: PM exercised discretion by not tabling EC proposal for Sabah redelineation

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Najib has the discretionary power whether to table the report in Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Najib has the discretionary power whether to table the report in Parliament.

“The PM has the discretion whether to bring the report to Parliament. That’s all,” he said.

Speaking while wrapping up debates for the redelineation report that was tabled by Najib today, Ahmad Zahid provided no further explanation to justify the decision not to table a report on Sabah.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (BN-Warisan), who questioned the absence of a report on Sabah and the constitutionality of not presenting the report to Parliament.

The Sabah state assembly had in 2016 amended its state constitution to increase the amount of state seats from 60 seats to 73 seats.

EC’s subsequent proposal on the changes was submitted to Najib in February 2017, but the report today only covered Peninsular Malaysia seats.

This means that Sabah would likely have only 60 state seats to be contested during the 14th general elections despite the state constitution providing for 73 state seats.