Zahid pledges to help Sarawak realise Adenan’s undertaking

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sprinkles flower petals and pours scented water on the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s grave in Kuching January 16, 2017. — Bernama pic KUCHING, Jan 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today pledged to help realise the undertaking given by the Sarawak government led by the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

He urged the people of Sarawak to extend their full support to the new Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari like they did for Adenan.

“I hope we, particularly (new Chief Minister) Datuk Amar Abang Johari, can fulfil his (Adenan’s) promises for the development of Sarawak, especially in translating the undertaking given during the last state election.

“I will assist the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) in realising the undertaking, especially involving allocations provided by the federal government,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid spoke to reporters after visiting Adenan’s grave at the Samariang Muslim Cemetrey in Petra Jaya near here. Adenan died on Jan 11 at the age of 72.

The Deputy Prime Minister was on a working visit to China when Adenan passed away.

Ahmad Zahid recited ‘tahlil’ prayers, led by Sarawak acting Grand Imam Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi, at Adenan’s grave.

He called on the people of Sarawak to extend their support to Abang Johari to lead and develop the state.

“Let’s give our support to Abang Johari like we did to the late Adenan.

“We should set aside our differences. We have to move forward. We need to work together, not only among BN component members, to develop Sarawak. I would like to urge, appeal to all parties besides BN to work together to develop Sarawak,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid conveyed his condolences to Adenan’s widow, Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, and other family members.

After the tahlil prayers, he sprinkled flower petals and poured scented water on Adenan’s grave.

Ahmad Zahid then went to Adenan’s residence in Damai Jaya, Santubong, to attend Maghrib prayers, a tahlil ceremony and Isyak prayers. — Bernama