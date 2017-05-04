Zahid pledges loyalty, support for Najib in face of trials

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his speech during the International Wasatiyyah Seminar 2017 in Putrajaya, May 4, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today pledged his loyalty and strong support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the face of the trials and slander the latter had to put up with.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the political arena was witnessing the persecution of Najib as the main leader of the administration and that, as the No. 2, he himself was also feeling the effects.

“Certain quarters are deliberately attacking the centre of gravity, the Prime Minister, who heads the institution of leadership, to paint a bad picture of the government, and this must be addressed.

“As the No. 2, I will not leave the Prime Minister to face the tribulations all by himself, but will stand by him,” he said when closing an international conference on the role of loyalty in prospering the nation, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

Also present at the event were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and the Religious Advisor to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Wasatiyyah Institute of Malaysia Tan Sri Dr Abdullah Md Zin.

Ahmad Zahid said his pledge of loyalty was not a spur-of-the-moment decision but came after careful consideration of the demands of religion, thought and culture from the perspective of Malaysia.

He said the tendency by some quarters to import foreign culture made the country’s political arena no longer a platform to find consensus but one that was used to conspire and spread slander and insults.

He said this culture seemed to provide pleasure when someone was defamed while the purveyors of the slander tried to get away unscathed.

“That’s the nature of the moment, and it is done with a purpose, which is to place themselves at the peak of power,” he said.

He also said that the political culture of populism that seemed to provide a special licence to politicians to make promises which they did not fulfil after gaining power was also a scenario in the local political arena. — Bernama