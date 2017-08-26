Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Zahid: Pakatan-led states did not fare better compared to during BN’s times

BY RAM ANAND

Saturday August 26, 2017
09:57 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urges the Chinese community to say ‘enough’ to the ‘manipulation’ of the Opposition and return to the BN fold. ― Bernama picDatuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urges the Chinese community to say ‘enough’ to the ‘manipulation’ of the Opposition and return to the BN fold. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― States led by the federal Opposition coalition have not fared better when compared to the previous Barisan Nasional’s (BN) administration, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

“They have been given chances in some states, and the states have not done better when compared to the previous BN rule,” Zahid said during his speech at a dinner organised by Wanita MCA here.

Zahid urged the Chinese community to say “enough” to the “manipulation” of the Opposition and return to the BN fold.

“There has been manipulation and hate from the Opposition, to the extent that anyone who helms the government is being hated,” he said.

“Come back to BN and I will ensure that your interests are prioritised,” he added.

The then Pakatan Rakyat opposition pact had won both Penang and Selangor since the 2008 general elections, and its component parties continue to lead both states. It also had a stint governing Kedah and Perak.

In May, DAP MP Ong Kiang Ming said a recently released migration report that revealed more people were moving out from Kuala Lumpur to Selangor and Penang, was a clear indication that Malaysians were “voting with their feet”.

The Serdang MP said the findings also proved that more people were gaining confidence with Pakatan Harapan's leadership in the two Opposition-governed states.

