New Umno media centre pleases press corp

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi (centre) along with news editors from various media company officiate the Laman Media at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Members of the press were treated with a more spacious and convenient workspace for the Umno General Assembly 2017, which was officially launched by the party’s acting deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, here, today.

Speaking to the press, Zahid reiterated that the focus of the assembly would be on the upcoming General Elections.

“The spirit of the delegates and observers will be focused on our preparations for the elections.

“This is not only the time to show Umno is the best party, but our component parties as well,” he said during his visit, accompanied by Umno executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The new media centre, also called ‘Laman Media’, is situated on Level 4 of the Dewan Tun Razak 4, which is adjacent to the Merdeka Hall, where the main events of the assembly will be taking place.

Covering over 10,000 square feet, the media centre includes a cafeteria on the mezzanine floor, which separates the workspace from the dining area, multiple Wi-Fi connection options, workstations for different media agencies, press conference room, and other amenities provided for ease of coverage.

In previous years, the media were accommodated at an area located at Mawar Room on Level 2.

A total of 75 media agencies involving both print and electronic, including 61 local and 14 foreign agencies, had registered for the event, with 1,795 media personnel on the ground.

The Umno General Assembly will be running from today to Saturday, and will be the final assembly before the much anticipated upcoming polls.