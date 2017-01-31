Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 4:53 pm GMT+8

Zahid on one-day official visit to Brunei

Tuesday January 31, 2017
02:12 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today made a one-day official visit to Brunei to boost friendly relations between the two countries which had been established for a long time.

A statement from the Deputy Prime Minister's Office said during his first visit to the country, Ahmad Zahid will make a courtesy call on the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, will also call on the Brunei Home Minister Pehin Abu Bakar Apong and the Minister of Energy and Industry in the Brunei Prime Minister's Department Pehin Mohammad Yasmin Umar.

Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah will host an official dinner in honour of Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama  

