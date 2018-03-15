Zahid: No rift between Umno and MCA

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the ‘Program Turun Padang’ at Dewan Mellinnium in Kepala Batas March 15, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinSEBERANG PERAI, March 15 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi denied rumours of a rift between Umno and MCA, stemming from his recent criticism of the latter.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, rebuked MCA members two days ago for not attending a BN event in Rembau.

He said today that he met MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong after a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“Today, I am very satisfied with the actions taken by the MCA leader who has taken my views positively,” he said.

“This is a positive move by MCA, I commend them for their efforts,”he said.

He said this was obvious from the number of MCA state leaders and members who turned up for the National Registration Department event in Kepala Batas here today.

On his criticism of the BN component two days ago, he said the presence of MCA leaders at the event in Rembau had not been encouraging.

“Maybe at that time, they thought their presence was not important but after I said something about this, they have responded,” he said.

He said MCA was now showing more commitment to the coalition and its events.

“They are part of the BN machinery and any BN machinery must be around at all BN events to show their commitment so I do not need to issue any statement,” he said.

Yesterday, Liow reportedly said it was inappropriate for Zahid to openly criticise MCA.

When asked if Liow was still upset, Zahid said Liow has accepted the criticism and “all was good” between MCA and Umno now.