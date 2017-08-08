Zahid: I’m not corrupt

Malaysiakini reported Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi as saying that all departments within his Home Ministry portfolio were not corrupt either. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi denied today allegations that he was corrupt, after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed there was RM230 million in the former’s account.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Zahid as saying that all departments within his Home Ministry portfolio were not corrupt either.

“I, the Home Ministry and all departments within it are free from corruption.

“It isn’t easy to ensure that we and our associates are free of corruption, but this is possible if we have high morals,” Zahid was quoted saying after the Immigration Department took an anti-corruption pledge in Putrajaya.

Dr Mahathir claimed last week that Zahid had made an asset declaration to him during his tenure as prime minister after Zahid was appointed Umno Youth chief.

The former PM alleged that Zahid did not give clear answers when he questioned the source of the RM230 million in Zahid’s account.