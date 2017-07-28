Zahid: I am loyal to Najib and his Islamic ideas

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pledged his loyalty to the prime minister and reiterated his commitment to assist im in promoting moderate Islam. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated today his loyalty to Datuk Seri Najib Razak and said he will continue to assist the prime minister in promoting moderate Islam.

Zahid, speaking off the cuff before an international congregation of ulama from around the world, said he will work hard to translate the prime minister’s views of Islam in governance.

“I am loyal to Najib,” Zahid said while delivering his closing speech of the International Ulama Conference 2017 at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia here.

“And I believe in his idea of moderation and I will assist him to translate his idea of moderation into the system,” he added.

The assertion was not part of his address but Zahid made the declaration in an impromptu reply to one of the international delegates who mistakenly addressed him as the prime minister.

“I am not yet the prime minister. I am only his deputy,” Zahid replied, drawing laughter from the delegates.

MORE TO COME