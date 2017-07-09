Zahid guiding Gombak Umno to take on Selangor MB

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivering his speech during the Gombak Umno Division Delegates Conference in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGOMBAK, July 9 — Umno Vice-President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he will personally oversee the Gombak Umno division so that it can win back the constituency currently held by Selangor Mentri Besar Azmin Ali.

The deputy prime minister said the ruling party can capitalise on claims that voters in Selangor, especially Gombak, are being “bullied” by the Opposition.

“Let us seize back all four seats in Gombak. We take back Gombak and the 3 DUN. We also will seize Selangor,” Zahid said during his opening address at the Gombak Umno division today, using the Malay initial of the state assembly seats.

“We should take advantage of their misfortune but we must be strong. We have a bigger mission. We want two-thirds majority in Dewan Rakyat and we want to seize Selangor.”

The Bagan Datoh MP added that based on analysis he had received on Gombak, Umno can easily win back all the seats from the Opposition especially now when they are plagued by various problems.

“Their positions are in a disarray. Thy are still arguing. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia with their own problems, so is PKR. PAS has split and formed two separate parties.

“We need to face the enemy out there instead of fighting with each other here,” Zahid said.

He also pointed out that Umno needs to address real issues that matter to the people rather than portraying the “populist mentality”, allegedly practiced by the current Selangor government.